Argentina far from repeating past economic crises, says president

Argentine President Mauricio Macri on Tuesday said the South American country is far from repeating its past economic crises.



Following weeks of currency devaluation that led the government to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for tens of billions in credit, Macri struck a note of confidence and called for greater collaboration between the ruling party and the opposition for the good of the nation at an event on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.



The peso's recent plunge against the US dollar is not "a situation that's comparable to another crisis," he said, because the government has learned "the lessons of those difficult situations in our history."



"I know these days have sparked anxiety and concern in Argentineans. Fear of situations like the ones we have experienced can generate a bigger crisis ... but we are far from that," Macri said, adding that the "responsible solution" is that "we have to stop spending more than we have."



On Monday, six consecutive tumbles against the dollar left the national currency at a record low of more than 25.5 pesos to the dollar. After that, the peso recovered slightly to close at 24.50 to the dollar on Tuesday, thanks to the intervention of Argentina's central bank, which made 5 billion US dollars available on the market.



In addition, the government launched new peso-denominated treasury bonds at a fixed interest rate, which also helped somewhat lower the demand for dollars.



Reaching out to the opposition, Macri said the government "is firmly inclined to call on everyone needed to build accords, even if we think differently."



The country "is not divided between Cambiemos (the ruling party) and Peronism (the opposition movement)," but between those who want "to build a future or destroy the future," Macri said.

