Aussie trade minister to visit China to attend business awards ceremony

Australia's Trade Minister Steven Ciobo will arrive in Shanghai, China on Thursday to deliver a keynote speech at a business awards ceremony.



Ciobo will spend three days in Shanghai.



He will be one of the main speakers at the annual AustCham Westpac Australia-China Business Awards and also attend Asia's largest food and beverage exhibition, SIAL China.



His visit will also help promote the second annual Australian Football League (AFL) match at Shanghai's Jiangwan Stadium on Saturday between Port Adelaide and the Gold Coast.



Ciobo will lead a delegation of Australian businesses to the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai in November, creating new opportunities for exporters to grow their trade in China.



"China is Australia's largest trading partner, largest source of tourists, fifth-largest direct investor and an important partner for regional cooperation," Ciobo said on Wednesday.



"Growing trade, tourism and investment with China will create new Australian jobs and is part of the Turnbull Coalition government's plan for stronger economy."

