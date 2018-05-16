Re-polling underway in 568 booths in India's West Bengal following deadly violence

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/16 13:50:43
Re-polling for rural body (panchayat) elections is underway in 568 centers in India's eastern state of West Bengal, officials said Wednesday.
The re-polling was announced following deadly violence on Monday that killed at least 12 people and injured 43 others.
"The re-polling is being held in 568 panchayat election booths spread across 20 districts of the state," an official said. "Voting began at 7:00 a.m. (local time) and will go on until 5:00 in the evening."
Authorities have made elaborate security arrangements in the poll bound areas in order to hold elections in a free and fair manner.
So far there were no reports of violence or clashes in any part.
The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Thursday.