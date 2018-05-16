Airstrike kills 15 Taliban militants in west Afghanistan

At least 15 Taliban militants were killed in an Afghan Special Operations Forces-led airstrike targeting their position in Afghanistan's western province of Farah on Tuesday, the command of special forces said Wednesday.



"Based on a confirmed tip off, an airstrike was conducted in Deh Yak-i-Kalan village in central part of Farah province Tuesday, killing 15 Taliban militants and injuring one other," Operational Coordination Group Afghanistan said in a statement.

On Tuesday, heavy clashes broke out in provincial capital Farah city after hundreds of Taliban launched a coordinated offensive and overran parts of the city, but the militants were evicted by security forces' counter-attack overnight.



The statement came as sporadic clashes were continuing on outskirts Farah city as of early Wednesday.



At least five civilians, 25 soldiers and more than 300 Taliban militants were killed since the clashes broke out, provincial Governor Mohammad Basir Salangi told local media Tolo News TV earlier on Wednesday.



Local military experts believed that the Taliban attacked Farah as they were defeated and failed to take control of southern province of Helmand over the past years.

