Aussie workers's salaries increase for first time in 6 years

The salaries of Australians have increased for the first time since 2012, and the forecast is for further growth ahead in 2019.

Releasing its 2018 National Salary Survey on Wednesday, the Institute of Managers and Leaders (IML) announced the 0.1 percent rise in growth over the past 12 months from 2.8 percent to 2.9 percent.



IML represents more than 25,000 employees across Australia. It is its 54th annual national salary survey.



The survey also forecast steady wage growth in 2019 and reported a shift in the origins of Australia's migrant workforce.



Migrant worker employment has dropped, with 10.9 percent fewer organizations hiring British workers and 7.2 percent fewer hiring North American staff, while there has been an upward trend in permanent staffing.



Despite the spike in permanent staff employment, with 16 percent more workplaces increasing their number of permanent roles, the survey suggested that more employees are demanding flexible working arrangements in place of traditional requests for pay rises.



IML chief executive David Pich said on Wednesday the data pointed to a trend where "employers are increasingly required to place more emphasis on staff development to attract and retain talent for their organizations."



"Organizations really must start to think about seriously investing in visible career advancement opportunities and professional development for their employees," Pich said.



The strongest surge in wage growth was reflected in the business and professional services industry where workers are expecting a 3.99 percent pay rise in 2018 and a further 4 percent in 2019. This is an 18 percent spike in growth from 2017 and more than double the national Consumer Price Index (1.90 percent in 2018).



IML's general manager of Corporate Services and Research Sam Bell welcomed the news for Australian workers that "bucks a five-year downward trend."



"This reversal was well illustrated in last week's Federal Budget," Bell suggested. "The strengthening Australian economy is causing a tightening labor market, and applying upward pressure to salary growth."



Despite the declining migrant workforce, 7 percent more businesses are employing talents from Europe and 4 percent more from China.

