S.Korea's ICT exports post biggest April figure at 17.23 bln USD

South Korea's exports of the information and communications technology (ICT) products posted the biggest April figure due to strong global demand for locally-made semiconductors, a government report showed Wednesday.



The ICT exports advanced 10.9 percent over the year to 17.23 billion US dollars in April, marking the biggest-ever April figure, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



Outbound shipments of the ICT products kept rising by a double digit for 17 months in a row due mainly to robust demand for semiconductors, of which exports surged 36.6 percent to 9.89 billion dollars.



Exports of computer and peripherals expanded 23.6 percent to 870 million dollars, but mobile phone exports dipped 42.2 percent to 1.05 billion dollars as local manufacturers increased production in overseas factories.



The ICT exports to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, picked up 25.5 percent to 9.42 billion dollars, but those to Vietnam and the United States shrank 12.3 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.



Imports in the ICT sector was 8.68 billion dollars in April, sending the industry's trade surplus to 8.55 billion dollars.

