Word matters

"A drone crashed into my son's face, and then his face started to bleed."So said the mother of a one-year-old boy who was hurt by a drone when he was playing in the Xiaotaihou Lake square in Tongzhou district on May 9. The mother took her son to the hospital where the boy got seven stitches in his face. According to the mother, the doctor said the wound will leave a scar. Witnesses on the scene said a foreign boy was piloting the drone. But both the boy and the drone disappeared after the incident. The mother called the police. Officers from the Nanmofang police station found the suspect, who is a 14-year-old foreign boy. Sections of the Shunyi, Tongzhou, Chaoyang, Huairou and Changping districts have prohibited the flying of drones. However, some people ignore the rule and turn off their drone's GPS to avoid detection. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)