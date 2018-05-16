Ctrip rolls out localized services in Japan

Ctrip, China's leading online travel agency, said it has rolled out localized products and services for users in Japan to tap the growing Asian tourism market.



Tourism products in global destinations are available with round-the-clock Japanese language service on Trip.com, a sub-brand of Ctrip.



Ctrip bought US tourism-themed social networking platform Trip.com late last year as part of its efforts to venture overseas and serve global travellers.



Japan is Asia's second largest tourism market and has great business opportunities for Ctrip, said the company's CEO Jane Sun, citing 258-percent year-on-year growth of the number of air tickets issued on its Japanese language version of Ctrip.com in 2017.



Ctrip has also rolled out a global tourism-themed credit card via a partnership with Chinese and Japanese credit card firms.

