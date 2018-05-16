Largest spokeless Ferris wheel opens in eastern city

Bailang River Bridge Ferris Wheel opens to the public in Weifang City, Shandong Province, May 16, 2018. At a staggering 145-meters tall, the structure is the largest spokeless Ferris wheel in the world. Also known as the Eye of Bohai Sea, the wheel is 125 meters in diameter and features a grid design, with 36 carriages all able to host 10 people. It takes half an hour to complete a rotation. (Photo: China News Service/Yuan Yankui)

