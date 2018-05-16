China-Myanmar trade fair to kick off in Yangon

A China-Myanmar trade fair is due to begin in Yangon Thursday, the first time for Myanmar to host such fair, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Wednesday.Aiming at promoting bilateral trade and enhancing economic cooperation between Myanmar and China, the trade fair will be held at Yangon's Myanmar Event Park for three days.About 200 booths from 103 companies will display building materials, hardware lighting products, food, farming machinery and household utensils.The trade fair was organized by China- ASEAN Expo Secretariat, Worldex-SingEx Exhibitions (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd and the Myanmar Trade Promotion Organization.Myanmars export to China reached 4 billion US dollars as of December in fiscal year 2017-2018 which ended in March, its import representing 4.49 billion US dollars during the period, according to the report.