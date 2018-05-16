The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou presents Qeelin Afternoon Tea

The Qeelin afternoon tea launched by The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou

Chinese traditional artworks and modern art pieces filled with oriental sentiment are skillfully interspersed around the European interior of The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, creating a vibrant atmosphere that coincides with international jewelry brand Qeelin's "East meets West" philosophy. To celebrate the opening of the first Qeelin shop in Guangzhou, the hotel is cooperating with the brand to present an exquisite jewel-inspired afternoon tea at Pearl Lounge in the Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou.Created by award-winning jewelry designer Dennis Chan, Qeelin is famed for taking its inspiration and emotional resonance from Chinese symbolism, as well as excellence in craftsmanship. Delivering a beguiling combination of poise, playfulness, imaginative whimsy and enchanting oriental beauty, Qeelin is coveted among stars and influencers all over the world.The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou's executive pastry chef, Calvin Sia, drew inspiration from Qeelin jewelry and crafted an afternoon tea that combines Chinese and Western elements. The gourd-shaped tea set stand pays homage to the jeweler's signature Wulu Collection, which features the iconic Chinese symbol for blessing and positive energy.Sia's white jade chocolate hazelnut cake also takes creativity from the Wulu Collection. Inside is a crispy hazelnut fritter with French Valrhona chocolate that makes the taste decadent and robust.The Summer Breeze cake features a seamless blend of passion fruit and white chocolate cream infused with special Sichuan pepper. An adorable panda from Qeelin's classic Bo Bo Collection adds a spark to the presentation while promoting peace and friendship.Their deep-fried soft-shell crab sandwich wrapped in layers and topped with kumquat mayonnaise is rich and refreshing. They also serve a delicious salmon salad with salmon that is cured with Asian spices and served with a rice crust. The traditional Asian ingredient, seaweed, offers a lingering taste of the ocean.Guests can also indulge in the silky smoothness of the hotel's warm scones with Chantilly cream served with mascarpone or strawberry jam.