Conrad Beijing Gourmet Library offers spring eats

One of the noodle dishes served at Chapter Photo: Courtesy of Conrad Beijing

Chapter restaurant is a "gourmet library" where creative flavors are presented in a unique setting, similar to grand European libraries. The Chocolate Boutique at the entrance to Chapter restaurant welcomes guests with a stunning handmade chocolate installation art and sweet treats to take away.Indulge your passion for pasta with Chapter's new offerings of selected pastas and sauces. Fresh handmade squid ink pasta with mussels in a braised seafood sauce or bucatini with duck ragù and rocket are just a couple of the exciting dishes to sample. Guests can also choose a more traditional sauce if they are craving a delicious Bolognese or carbonara. All dishes are served with a salad and fresh fruit for dessert.