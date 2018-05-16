Nakba Day marked in southern Lebanon

A woman participates in a rally at Qalaa Shkif, Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, on May 15, 2018. Palestinian refugees in Lebanon and Lebanese gathered here on Tuesday marking the 70th anniversary of the Nakba Day, or "the Day of Catastrophe," to demand their rights of return to homes occupied by Israel in the 1948 war. (Xinhua/Jad Saab)

