Man dedicated to traditional guqin-making

Zhang Hao plays the guqin, a Chinese zither, in Xiaoyaotou Village, Taiyuan City, North China’s Shanxi Province, May 14, 2018. The guqin is an ancient stringed-plucked instrument with a history of more than 4,000 years. Zhang makes guqin himself using traditional techniques involving some 200 steps and taking two years. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Junjie)

Zhang Hao shows the steps to make a guqin, a Chinese zither, in Xiaoyaotou Village, Taiyuan City, North China’s Shanxi Province, May 14, 2018. The guqin is an ancient stringed-plucked instrument with a history of more than 4,000 years. Zhang makes guqin himself using traditional techniques involving some 200 steps and taking two years. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Junjie)

