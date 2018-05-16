First Belt and Road graduate school launched

To support the Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI), Beijing-based Renmin University of China (RUC) launched the first graduate school in the country named after the Initiative—the Silk Road
School—to cultivate high-end international professionals and future leaders from Belt and Road countries and regions.
Candidates passionate about Chinese culture and have a deep understanding of China`s development path, models and experiences are ideal for the program.
After years of preparation, the program features access to RUC’s quality resources in international education and think-tank, the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies.
The institute offers four majors: Chinese politics, Chinese economy, Chinese law and Chinese culture, all staffed with known professors and scholars. English is the main language used during courses.
Eligible candidates will complete the two-year program at RUC Suzhou campus in Jiangsu Province. The School also offers a Master of Law degree.
International students will be exempt from tuition, accommodation and medical insurance fees and are eligible for stipends during the duration of study.
The program also provides cultural visits and internships to enrich their academic experiences.
The application deadline is June 10, and online interviews will follow.
For more information, please email srsruc@ruc.edu.cn or visit app.ruc.edu.cn/idccy
to apply.