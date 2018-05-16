Indian Hindu married women perform rituals at Vat Savitri festival

Indian Hindu married women perform rituals around a Banyan tree on the occasion of Vat Savitri festival at Bhopal in India's central state Madhya Pradesh on May 15, 2018. Women pray for the longevity of their husbands on the occasion. (Xinhua/Stringer)

