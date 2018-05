Navy destroyer fleet in live-fire drill

A Chinese PLA Navy fleet with frigates Daqing, Handan and Yichang conducted a live-fire drill from May 11 to 14. (Photo/81.cn)

A Chinese PLA Navy fleet with frigates Daqing, Handan and Yichang conducted a live-fire drill from May 11 to 14. (Photo/81.cn)

A Chinese PLA Navy fleet with frigates Daqing, Handan and Yichang conducted a live-fire drill from May 11 to 14. (Photo/81.cn)

A Chinese PLA Navy fleet with frigates Daqing, Handan and Yichang conducted a live-fire drill from May 11 to 14. (Photo/81.cn)

A Chinese PLA Navy fleet with frigates Daqing, Handan and Yichang conducted a live-fire drill from May 11 to 14. (Photo/81.cn)

A Chinese PLA Navy fleet with frigates Daqing, Handan and Yichang conducted a live-fire drill from May 11 to 14. (Photo/81.cn)