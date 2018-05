A gunner checks a cannon in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on May 15, 2018. Sarajevo traditionally marks the breaking of fast on each day of Ramadan with firing of a cannon. (Xinhua/Haris Memija)

People gather to mark the beginning of Ramadan in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on May 15, 2018. Sarajevo traditionally marks the breaking of fast on each day of Ramadan with firing of a cannon. (Xinhua/Haris Memija)