Aerial photo taken on May 13, 2018 shows scenery of coastal city Zadar in Croatia. Zadar city is one of the well known Croatian tourist attractions situated on the Adriatic Sea along the west coast of the country. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)

Aerial photo taken on May 13, 2018 shows scenery of coastal city Zadar in Croatia. Zadar city is one of the well known Croatian tourist attractions situated on the Adriatic Sea along the west coast of the country. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)

Aerial photo taken on May 13, 2018 shows scenery of coastal city Zadar in Croatia. Zadar city is one of the well known Croatian tourist attractions situated on the Adriatic Sea along the west coast of the country. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)

Aerial photo taken on May 13, 2018 shows scenery of coastal city Zadar in Croatia. Zadar city is one of the well known Croatian tourist attractions situated on the Adriatic Sea along the west coast of the country. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)