US, North Korea urged to meet each other halfway, show sincerity

China on Wednesday urged the US and North Korea to meet each other halfway, show good will and sincerity, and together create good conditions and the right atmosphere for the leaders' summit.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said relevant sides should avoid behavior that could stimulate or trigger tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



Lu made the remarks after North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan said earlier Wednesday that Pyongyang would reconsider the summit with the US if it comes under continued pressure for Pyongyang to "unilaterally" abandon its nuclear program.

"We will not be interested in talks anymore if (they) only try to push us unilaterally into a corner and force us to give up nukes," he said in a statement carried by North Korea's state media KCNA.

He urged Washington to join talks with sincerity, which would be met by a "proper response" from the North.

Kim Kye-gwan's remarks came hours after Pyongyang abruptly suspended inter-Korean talks scheduled for Wednesday, citing ongoing joint military drills between South Korea and the US.

The KCNA called the air drills a "provocation" that goes against the trend of warming ties.

"This exercise targeting us, being carried out across South Korea, is a flagrant challenge to the Panmunjom Declaration and an intentional military provocation which runs counter to positive political developments on the Korean Peninsula," KCNA said, referring to a joint statement from an April 27 inter-Korean summit.



"The situation is that Pyongyang has been making continuous concessions, including a pledge to dismantle its nuclear test site by the end of this month, but the US and South Korea have made no substantial effort in return," Zheng Jiyong, director of the Shanghai-based Fudan University Center for Korean Studies, told the Global Times.

"From Pyongyang's perspective, dismantling its nuclear test site is the ultimate concession. After making this concession and agreeing to a summit in Singapore, the US and South Korea continued to maintain their so-called extreme pressure, leaving Pyongyang feeling exploited and that it must concede no more," Zheng noted.

North Korea has shown much sincerity in talks, including participating in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the inter-Korean summit, agreeing to a summit with the US in Singapore and releasing US prisoners.

Despite Pyongyang's warm gesture, John Bolton, Trump's national security adviser, said on Sunday that Pyongyang could expect no assistance or relaxation of sanctions until it fully dismantles its nuclear weapons and ships them to the US.

"Pyongyang may consider Bolton's requests unrealistic. His speech, which reflects how conservatives feel, only prompted Pyongyang to dampen expectations on the forthcoming Trump-Kim summit, that the summit is of no use to Pyongyang," Da Zhigang, director of the Heilongjiang Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Northeast Asian Studies, told the Global Times.

Optimism remains

Analysts said both sides cannot afford the political consequences if Trump-Kim summit is cancelled.

"In the run-up to the summit, other diplomatic quarrels will surface, as both sides are bargaining. Despite the twists and turns, the probability for a Trump-Kim summit remains relatively high," Zheng said.

He noted that Pyongyang's threat could deal a blow to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, as the country will hold local elections on June 13, a day after the summit.

Zheng's views were echoed by Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, who said that Washington needs to promptly respond to Pyongyang's discontent.

"The public has become too optimistic with developments on the Korean Peninsula since the inter-Korean summit. Solving the nuclear crisis is a complicated process and one must be prepared for setbacks," Lü told the Global Times.

Analysts said North Korea will continue pushing for talks due to warming ties with China.

"China and North Korea have reached many consensuses in the two meetings between their leaders, including using phased and synchronous measures to resolve the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue. Warming ties with Beijing can bolster Pyongyang's diplomatic game with the US," Da said.



