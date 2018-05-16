Australia's 'Man with the Golden Arm' gives blood for last time

James Harrison, known as the "Man with the Golden Arm," has donated his life-saving blood for the last time.



Harrison, 81, has an antibody in his blood that is used to make the lifesaving medication Anti-D, which is given to mothers whose blood is at risk of attacking their unborn babies.



The Australian Red Cross Blood Service said Harrison had donated his blood more than 1,100 times over six decades, helping to save more than two million babies.



"I've saved a lot of lives and got a lot of new kids into the world, so yeah, it makes you feel good in that respect," Harrison said on Friday.



Harrison has earned a Guinness World Record for donations and a Medal of the Order of Australia for his service.



Reuters