Viral video of live turtles found in claw machine stirs outcry

Netizens were left shell shocked after a video showing live turtles in a claw machine game at an East China shopping mall went viral.



Two people in the video attempt to reach one of the dozen turtles by playing the arcade game at a Wanda Plaza shopping center in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province.



As the undated video shows, winning one is no easy feat: turtles drop from the claw numerous times.



One turtle is seen on its back and understandably hiding in its shell.



Management denied any wrongdoing. "Falling from a 10-centimeter height is not mistreatment," a manager at the shopping center told The Paper.



Animal activists condemned the mall for the marketing gimmick.



"Actions like this that could harm animals must be stopped," said animal rights volunteer Ji Ting.



A lawyer said the incident constitutes animal abuse. It was unclear if any legal action has been taken against the mall.



The Paper