Doctors remove scissors from head of man assaulted by coworker

A Shanghai man is recovering after he was stabbed in the head with scissors during an argument with a coworker, media reported on Tuesday.



Surgeons removed the scissors from the skull of the 29-year-old victim surnamed Zhao. The attack resulted in brain tissue damage.



A fully-conscious Zhao arrived at Renji Hospital with the partly opened scissors embedded in his head.



A CT scan revealed them to be 2-centimeter deep.



Zhao underwent a 2-hour procedure - despite his request for doctors to simply pull them out.



"You can't just pull out scissors," explained Qiu Yongming, director of neurosurgery. "It could lead to internal bleeding and intracranial disease."



The 2-hour procedure was a success. "That was a complicated case; one wrong step and the brain would be damaged even more," Qiu said.



Zhao has been released from the hospital. It was not reported whether charges were pressed or what had sparked the argument.



