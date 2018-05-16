Qatar, Turkey discuss Israeli aggression against Palestinians over phone

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim held a phone conversation on Thuesday over the Israeli aggression against Palestinian demonstrators, local media reported Wednesday.



The two leaders called for an emergency Islamic summit to discuss the US embassy relocation to Jerusalem, which undermines future opportunities for any peaceful settlement, and the repercussions of Israel's violence in occupied Palestine, Qatar-based English newspaper Gulf Times said.



They also stressed the need of coordinated efforts between the two countries to protect Palestinians from Israel's attacks.



On Tuesday, Israel expelled the Turkish consul in Jerusalem after Ankara called back its ambassador to Israel and expelled the Israeli ambassador to Turkey.



The Israeli army has killed 62 Palestinians and wounded more than 2,700 others since Monday, when the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem.



On Sunday, fierce clashes broke out at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque between Palestinians and Israeli settlers, who were celebrating the "Jerusalem Day" by marching through the holy city.

