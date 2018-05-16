Mainland stocks fall on jitters over N.Korea

Chinese mainland stocks edged lower on Wednesday, as renewed worries over North Korea
and surging US bond yields dampened sentiment in Asian markets. Investors were awaiting news from a second round of China-US trade talks in Washington this week.
The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 0.80 percent to 3,892.84 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.71 percent to 3,169.57 points.
Pyongyang abruptly called off talks with Seoul, throwing a US-North Korean summit into doubt. The cancellation could see tension on the Korean Peninsula
flare again, even as investors worry about China-US trade tensions and the sustainability of global economic growth.
Meanwhile, strong US retail sales and factory data on Tuesday pushed the US 10-year yield through a key level to hit 3.095 percent, its highest since July 2011, raising worries about higher borrowing costs for companies worldwide.
The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Hunan Salt Industry Co, which climbed 10.01 percent, followed by Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals Co, which gained 10 percent and Jiangsu Rutong Petro-Machinery Co, which rose 9.99 percent.
The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Shanghai Diesel Engine Co down 10.01 percent, followed by Zhejiang Tiancheng Controls Co losing 9.49 percent and Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co, which was down by 8.17 percent.
About 7.06 billion shares traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 48.8 percent of the market's 30-day moving average of 14.48 billion shares a day. As of the last full trading day, the volume traded stood at 12.45 billion.