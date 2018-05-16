Public toilets in Jing’an district to be upgraded

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"The new public toilet is like a five-star hotel."Fifty public toilets in Jing'an district will be converted into "intelligent toilets" this year, Shanghai Morning Post reported Wednesday. Different from traditional public toilets, which often have unpleasant smells and unsanitary environments, the first intelligent toilet on Xikang Road has surprised residents with its clean, high-tech facilities. Toilet users will receive a free piece of toilet paper after allowing their faces to be scanned in front of a facial recognition system. The new toilets also have installed real-time detection devices to monitor odors and dispense an automatic deodorizer.