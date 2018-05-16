Shanghai issues licenses to 123 street performers

The number of licensed buskers in Shanghai has increased to 123 over the past five years from the first batch of eight, Jiefang Daily reported Wednesday.



On Tuesday, the first official base for street performers was established in Jing'an Park, where street artists can hold rehearsals. Before this year's May Day holiday, licensed buskers in Shanghai were allowed to hold performances in Xuhui and Hongkou districts apart from Jing'an and Changning.



At the moment, they give over 100 performances at 16 designated spots in four districts every weekend. The industrial association has issued a series of regulations on managing local street artists. All performances must be held at specific times and venues.



Compared with the first batch of street performers, more street artists now have higher education backgrounds and professional performance experience. Two-thirds of all licensed buskers are young artists aged between 25 and 35.

