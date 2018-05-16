Pakistani expat named as local river inspector

A Pakistani woman who has been living and working in Shanghai for six years became an inspector of a river in Zhangjiang, Pudong New Area earlier this year, Shanghai Observer reported Wednesday.



Aged 40, the Pakistani national, named Aiza Kashif, is a biology teacher at a middle school in Zhangjiang. Arriving in Shanghai with her husband and two children six years ago, she still cannot speak much Putonghua or cook Chinese food.



However, she was appointed as "river monitor" of Chuangxin River in Zhangjiang, and participates in local social governance with other volunteers. Every week, she walks along the river to spot pollutants or pollution sources and reports issues to an online management platform.



Over the past five months, she has witnessed positive changes to the 4-kilometer river, which has turned clearer thanks to her efforts.





