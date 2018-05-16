Learning Chinese

Chat attack

informal



口水化



(kǒushuǐhuà)

A: A new song from a singer I really like is trending on Sina Weibo. I bet you'll never guess why this song is so popular.



我很喜欢的一个歌手的新歌上了微博热搜,你肯定想不到这歌这么火的原因。



(wǒ hěn xǐhuān de yīɡè ɡēshǒu de xīnɡē shànɡ le wēibó rèsōu, nǐ kěndìnɡ xiǎnɡ bú dào zhè ɡē zhème huǒ de yuányīn.)

B: Haha, is it because this song is especially informal and uses slang words?



哈哈,是不是因为歌词特别口水化,还用了口语词？



(haha, shìbúshì yīnwéi ɡēcí tèbié kǒushuǐhuà, hái yònɡ le kǒuyǔcí?)

A: So you see it too! I heard this song this afternoon and the lyrics are really frivolous or rustic. If they could make the lyrics a bit better, I would probably buy this album.



原来你也看到了！我今天上午听了这首歌,确实歌词写得很随便,很土气。如果歌词能写得更好一些,我应该会买这个专辑。



(yuánlái nǐ yě kàndàole! wǒ jīntiān shànɡwǔ tīnɡ le zhè shǒu ɡē,quèshí ɡēcí xiě de hěn suíbiàn, hěn tǔqì. rúɡuǒ ɡēcí nénɡ xiě de ɡènɡ hǎo yīxiē, wǒ yīnɡɡāi huì mǎi zhèɡè zhuānjí!.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





