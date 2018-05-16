Happy birthday:



The adage that there is no such thing as a free lunch will be no more truer for you than it is today. You will have to give it your all to get even the simplest things accomplished. This will prove both frustrating and exhilarating at the same time. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 7, 13, 17.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Let your natural bright and sunny nature lead the way today and you will be able to lift others from their dark moods. Your financial luck is looking good. This is an excellent time to begin looking into retirement investments. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Fortune will favor the bold today, so make sure you don't shy away from taking risks. You will be able to accomplish quite a bit if you have the courage to take chances you normally would avoid. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Time will be of the essence today. An important deadline looms near, so make sure you don't waste any precious time on flights of fancy that will get you nowhere. Keeping things practical will be the key to success. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Laughter will help chase the blues away, so make sure you hang around those who bring joy into your life. A major financial decision should not be made without first discussing it with family. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will be able to push past a creative block that has been hounding you recently by surrounding yourself with art. A trip to a museum or gallery is just what you need. ✭✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Although you value your independent nature, you will have to work closely with others if you want to get anything done today. Do not let pride be your downfall. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



It's time to entertain your inner-child today. Feel free to let your more playful side have free rein as you tackle tasks today. Fun and excitement do not have to be separated from work! A major financial opportunity is heading your way. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Life would be boring without challenges. Fortunately for you, or unfortunately depending how you look at it, you are not going to be bored for quite a while. The good news is that this is likely to motivate you to reach even greater heights. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Social activities will be favored today. This is the perfect time to go out and make new friends. Take care when dealing with financial matters, as someone is looking to pull the wool over your eyes. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Too much information at once may leave you in a daze. Your best bet is to focus on just one thing at a time and try to accomplish as much as you can before the day ends. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Your ambitious nature will push you to aim for the top. This is sure to be a very difficult climb, however, so do not hesitate to adjust your goals along the way. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Do not allow fear to rule your decision-making. You may not like confrontation, but sometimes you have to take a stand to get what you want from life. Money matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭