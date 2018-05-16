Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Way makers
6 Hay sticker
10 National Leaguer of old
14 Move quickly
15 Accelerator bit
16 Bring in from the field
17 Butt or roach
20 Campus job security
21 First Christmas
visitors
22 "Star-Spangled Banner" word
23 Ponders
25 African country
27 Telly show shower
30 Abbr. of inflation
31 Bound bundle
32 "Alack" companion
34 More than never
36 Get-low dance
40 Arsonist's problem?
43 Citified
44 College exam type
45 Whoop it up?
46 Camera "eye" part
48 Chafe
50 Thumbs-down, verbally
51 Cider quantity
54 Edge of the golf green
56 Fuss and flurry
57 Confess openly
59 It's for hemming, not hawing
63 Signs of a recent blaze
66 Tree variety
67 Arid
68 One-masted sailboat
69 Eyelid bump
70 Blabbed
71 Yellow-brown shade
DOWN
1 Attention-getting sound
2 Tip-top
3 Animated figure
4 Nonsensical hype
5 Be an agitator
6 Cost provider
7 Checkout units
8 Overly bright star
9 Displaced one
10 Before, once
11 A noble gas
12 Walked nervously
13 Fancy musical
18 Wrestling hold name
19 Hindu festival of lights
24 Territorial tongues
26 Friendship
27 Hindu sir
28 Make indistinct
29 Runner's fuel
31 Make a comment
33 Slow creature
35 It works great when tired
37 One's manner
38 Weapon for a gaucho
39 Convincing sale word
41 Gradual encroachment
42 Old bleach alternative
47 Buy stocks, e.g.
49 Bosom
51 Horror-ible reactions?
52 Allow entrance
53 Certifiable
54 Two-toned ice cream
55 No-gas ride
58 Particular cream cookie
60 Arab sailboat
61 Musician Redbone
62 Sports-channel award
64 Name over a cheek?
Solution