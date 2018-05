Puzzle

ACROSS1 Way makers6 Hay sticker10 National Leaguer of old14 Move quickly15 Accelerator bit16 Bring in from the field17 Butt or roach20 Campus job security21 First Christmas visitors22 "Star-Spangled Banner" word23 Ponders25 African country27 Telly show shower30 Abbr. of inflation31 Bound bundle32 "Alack" companion34 More than never36 Get-low dance40 Arsonist's problem?43 Citified44 College exam type45 Whoop it up?46 Camera "eye" part48 Chafe50 Thumbs-down, verbally51 Cider quantity54 Edge of the golf green56 Fuss and flurry57 Confess openly59 It's for hemming, not hawing63 Signs of a recent blaze66 Tree variety67 Arid68 One-masted sailboat69 Eyelid bump70 Blabbed71 Yellow-brown shadeDOWN1 Attention-getting sound2 Tip-top3 Animated figure4 Nonsensical hype5 Be an agitator6 Cost provider7 Checkout units8 Overly bright star9 Displaced one10 Before, once11 A noble gas12 Walked nervously13 Fancy musical18 Wrestling hold name19 Hindu festival of lights24 Territorial tongues26 Friendship27 Hindu sir28 Make indistinct29 Runner's fuel31 Make a comment33 Slow creature35 It works great when tired37 One's manner38 Weapon for a gaucho39 Convincing sale word41 Gradual encroachment42 Old bleach alternative47 Buy stocks, e.g.49 Bosom51 Horror-ible reactions?52 Allow entrance53 Certifiable54 Two-toned ice cream55 No-gas ride58 Particular cream cookie60 Arab sailboat61 Musician Redbone62 Sports-channel award64 Name over a cheek?

Solution