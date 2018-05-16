Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/16 18:43:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Way makers

  6 Hay sticker

 10 National Leaguer of old

 14 Move quickly

 15 Accelerator bit

 16 Bring in from the field

 17 Butt or roach

 20 Campus job security

 21 First Christmas visitors

 22 "Star-Spangled Banner" word

 23 Ponders

 25 African country

 27 Telly show shower

 30 Abbr. of inflation

 31 Bound bundle

 32 "Alack" companion

 34 More than never

 36 Get-low dance

 40 Arsonist's problem?

 43 Citified

44 College exam type

 45 Whoop it up?

 46 Camera "eye" part

 48 Chafe

 50 Thumbs-down, verbally

 51 Cider quantity

 54 Edge of the golf green

 56 Fuss and flurry

 57 Confess openly

 59 It's for hemming, not hawing

 63 Signs of a recent blaze

 66 Tree variety

 67 Arid

 68 One-masted sailboat

 69 Eyelid bump

 70 Blabbed

 71 Yellow-brown shade

DOWN

  1 Attention-getting sound

  2 Tip-top

  3 Animated figure

  4 Nonsensical hype

  5 Be an agitator

  6 Cost provider

  7 Checkout units

  8 Overly bright star

  9 Displaced one

 10 Before, once

 11 A noble gas

 12 Walked nervously

 13 Fancy musical

 18 Wrestling hold name

 19 Hindu festival of lights

 24 Territorial tongues

 26 Friendship

27 Hindu sir

 28 Make indistinct

 29 Runner's fuel

 31 Make a comment

 33 Slow creature

 35 It works great when tired

 37 One's manner

 38 Weapon for a gaucho

 39 Convincing sale word

 41 Gradual encroachment

 42 Old bleach alternative

 47 Buy stocks, e.g.

 49 Bosom

 51 Horror-ible reactions?

 52 Allow entrance

 53 Certifiable

 54 Two-toned ice cream

 55 No-gas ride

 58 Particular cream cookie

 60 Arab sailboat

 61 Musician Redbone

 62 Sports-channel award

 64 Name over a cheek?

Solution





Posted in: MISCELLANY
