Claims China turning Djibouti base into military foothold ‘groundless’

The regular live ammunition exercises of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Support Base in Djibouti are legit and necessary, and should not be over-interpreted as transforming the logistics center into a military foothold, Chinese experts said on Wednesday.
The PLA website on Tuesday said that the PLA Support Base in Djibouti conducted live-fire drills at a national shooting range in Djibouti on Saturday to gauge the performance of weapons and make troops more combat-ready in counter-terror operations, and to improve their response to emergencies in high temperature environments.
The exercises tested their capabilities in operational commanding, communication coordination, and the base's logistics and equipment support, the report said.
The PLA Djibouti support base conducted its first live-fire drills in September 2017, followed by another in November that same year.
"It is legit and reasonable for the PLA support base to engage in military drills on a regular basis, for Chinese military personnel there to adapt themselves to the hot and humid environment in Africa," Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times.
He stressed that it should not be misinterpreted as a move to turn the logistics support into China's international military outpost, because "those being trained are exclusively for counter-terrorism measures, and defensive in nature."
The Saturday drills came following accusations from the Pentagon that Chinese nationals were pointing lasers at US military aircraft near Djibouti on a number of occasions in recent weeks, with an unnamed US official saying that two pilots suffered minor eye injuries, Reuters reported.
Song noted "there is no confirmed evidence or any report that Chinese military personnel are equipped with laser weapons in Djibouti, that the accusation is completely groundless."
Jane's Defense Weekly reported that the laser coordinates matched with Djibouti in the Gulf of Aden, about 750 meters from China's base.
"Since any military facility in the world is a sensitive area, including China's support base in Djibouti, China has every right to defend itself from foreign invaders. And there is no justification for US jets and pilots to fly near a Chinese facility," he added.
Earlier this month, China's Ministry of National Defense
dismissed allegations that its Djibouti base had pointed lasers at US military aircraft, saying it was in "complete contradiction to the facts."
The support base was established on August 1, 2017. It is China's first overseas base.
Song also believes China will very likely establish more overseas support bases based on its needs. He said potential sites include Pakistan in Asia, and locations in Latin American and Africa.
These future bases will also support overseas tasks, including evacuation operations and protect overseas Chinese and China's national interests, and will contribute to UN peacekeeping missions, Song said.