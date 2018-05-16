Reconciliation with Arab world in best interest of Israel

More than 60 Palestinian demonstrators were killed and over 2,000 injured by Israeli gunfire when they protested the US relocation of its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv on Monday. Many countries denounced Israel's use of force and expressed anger at the US move.



This came at a time when Palestine is at its weakest and Islamic countries in the Middle East are divided. The US and Israel decided to relocate the US embassy because they knew that opponents would not make big waves.



Palestine and Arab countries are unable to resist. But the tragedy caused by the embassy relocation will be engraved in the history of Jerusalem and remembered by generations of Palestinians and Arabs. The hatred hereby triggered may linger a long time.



The latest bloodshed over Jerusalem won't do any good for Israel. Jerusalem has a complicated history of being considered the holy city of Judaism, Christianity and Islam. None of the three religions and their followers will give up Jerusalem, a fact that both the US and Israel must face.



Israel has scored a diplomatic victory with the US Embassy relocation, but this doesn't put an end to the dispute over Jerusalem. Washington can't back Israel forever and the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East will change some day. If Israel can't address the dispute through negotiations by then, its destiny will be in the air.



The Palestinians and Arabs are huge in number. Israel is now enjoying the upper hand in the confrontation given its prominent strength and US support, but this won't ensure Israel withstands the test of time.



Israel should seek to reach a permanent peace deal with the Palestinians and reconcile with the Arab world. Using force is the worst option.



Israel has consolidated its regional edge and reduced security threats in recent years against the backdrop of a widening chasm in the Islamic world. But this results from the changing situation in the Middle East. Israel is unable to grasp the direction.



Israel can't obtain long-term security by living in confrontation with the surrounding region and relying on the US.



It had better strive to resolve the disputes while in an advantageous position and improve the surrounding conditions so that it can survive even without US protection.



Israel may think it has been forced to take the current approach, but it shouldn't be bull-headed about it. If Israel doesn't want to change, no one can help.



There is a Chinese saying "One prospers in worry and hardship." Being the strongest country in the region is an opportunity for Israel to attempt reconciliation, not to get tougher.





