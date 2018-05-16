Iran seeks oil buyers

A senior official at Iran's state-owned oil supplier met Chinese buyers this week to ask them to maintain imports after US sanctions kick in, three people familiar with the matter said, but failed to secure guarantees from the world's biggest consumer of Iranian oil.



The sources told Reuters that Saeed Khoshrou, director of international affairs at the National Iranian Oil Company, held separate meetings in Beijing on Monday with top executives at Chinese oil giant Sinopec's trading unit and State oil trader Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp to discuss oil supplies and seek assurances from the Chinese buyers.



Tehran is mounting a last-ditch effort to save a 2015 nuclear deal that the US has abandoned.

