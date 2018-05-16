SPIC eyes Brazil targets

China's State Power Investment Corp (SPIC) is looking for new Brazilian acquisition targets, even after spending 7.2 billion reais ($2 billion) for a license to operate a hydroelectric plant in the country in September 2017, a senior executive said.



SPIC, which operates in 41 countries and regions and owns 120 gigawatts in capacity, aims to expand its capacity by 30 gigawatts worldwide through 2020. In Brazil, the Chinese group controls 2 gigawatts, including a hydroelectric plant in the central-western region and two wind farms.





