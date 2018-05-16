CCECC gets Nigerian rail deal

Nigeria on Tuesday signed an agreement of $6.68 billion with China Civil Engineering Construction Corp (CCECC) for a major rail link that will run from Lagos to Kano, Nigeria's northern commercial hub.



"The signing of the Ibadan-Kaduna segment contract agreement today [Tuesday] concludes all outstanding segments of the Lagos-Kano rail line," said a statement by Nigeria's transport ministry.



CCECC confirmed to Xinhua News Agency the signing of the agreement Tuesday.





