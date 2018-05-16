Ctrip opens services in Japan

China's leading online travel agency Ctrip said on Tuesday that it has rolled out localized products and services for users in Japan to tap the growing Asian tourism market.



Tourism products in global destinations are available with round-the-clock Japanese language service on trip.com, a sub-brand of Ctrip, said the company's CEO Jane Sun.



Japan is Asia's second-largest tourism market and has great business opportunities for Ctrip, Sun noted, citing 258 percent year-on-year growth in the number of air tickets issued on its Japanese language version of ctrip.com in 2017.

