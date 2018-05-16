YiFan to acquire SciGen

Chinese drug company YiFan International Pharmaceutical Co announced on Wednesday that it has submitted an offer to acquire a full stake or at least a 90 percent share in Singaporean biotechnology company SciGen.



YiFan plans to acquire SciGen's shares, totaling a little over 552.27 million, at $0.0507 each, which makes the deal worth more than $28 million, according to a YiFan filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.



Poland-based multinational biotechnology giant Bioton SA owns a 95.57 percent stake in SciGen.



YiFan said that the offer still needs to be approved by Bioton and regulators in relevant countries and a completion date for the deal is unclear.

