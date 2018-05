Group buys Dhaka bourse

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has signed an agreement to sell a 25 percent stake to a Chinese consortium that includes the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges, the Shenzhen Special Zone Daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.



The price for the 25 percent stake, totaling 450 million shares, is about $120 million, according to the report.



Under the agreement, the Chinese consortium will also provide technical support worth $37 million