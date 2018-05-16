Tianqi nears Chilean deal

China's Tianqi Lithium is nearing a deal to buy a 24 percent stake in Chile's Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM), one of the world's biggest lithium producers, for about $4.3 billion, two people close to the transaction said.



Tianqi, which is building the world's biggest lithium processor in Australia, is looking to sign a deal to acquire the stake in SQM from Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien, the people said.



Nutrien must sell its stake in SQM by next March as part of a commitment to regulators approving the deal. Nutrien owns about 30 percent of SQM, which also has significant fertilizer production.

