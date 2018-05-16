China-made subway cars ready for Boston in 2018

New subway cars designed and manufactured by a Chinese company are undergoing tests and will be ready to take passengers in Boston by the end of 2018, said local officials on Tuesday.



A set of four cars made an appearance on the test track at Wellington Yard in Medford, a residential and industrial suburb of Boston, when Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker took a ride on the train while Stephanie Pollack, secretary of the Massachusetts Transportation Department, introduced the new features of the vehicles.



The cars were the first four of 152 cars that will serve the Orange Line in Boston. Each car needs about 500 hours of burn-in test before officially taking passengers on board, according to Pollack.



She said once the cars are all delivered, passengers of the Orange Line will have trains every four and a half minutes during rush hour instead of every six or seven minutes currently, which will increase the number of commuters the line can carry in one hour by about 40 percent.



These new cars are part of a contract between Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and China Railway Rolling Stock Corp.





