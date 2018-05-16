Merkel sticks up for Iran nuclear deal

Tehran will try to save accord with other signatories: Iranian president

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed back on Wednesday against Washington's rejection of the Iran nuclear deal, saying the accord helped outside powers worried about Tehran's regional role to pursue their concerns with the Islamic Republic.



Iran reiterated it would not surrender to US pressure and would resist US "plots" following President Donald Trump's abandonment of the 2015 agreement last week.



Repudiating the result of more than a decade of diplomacy, Trump complained that the deal does not cover Iran's ballistic missiles, its role in regional wars or what happens after the pact begins to expire in 2025.



Major European countries share Trump's concerns but argue that the nuclear deal is the best way to stop the increasingly influential regional power from obtaining an atomic weapon.



Merkel reasserted a defense of the deal in remarks to lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.



"The question is whether you can talk better if you terminate an agreement or if you stay in it... We say you can talk better if you remain in it," she said.



"This agreement is everything other than ideal, but Iran is, according to all the knowledge of the international nuclear authorities, sticking to the commitments of the agreement."



The deal between Iran and six world powers lifted most international sanctions in 2016 in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear program, under strict surveillance by the UN nuclear watchdog.



Trump last week announced plans to reimpose an array of sanctions lifted by the accord, and the US Treasury on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Iran's central bank governor, three other individuals and an Iraq-based bank.



Iran meanwhile said the new US sanctions were an attempt to derail efforts to save the deal.



"With such destructive measures, the American government is trying to influence the will and decision of the remaining signatories of the JCPOA (nuclear agreement)," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.



Iran has described the sanctions as illegal and has warned that if talks to rescue the accord fail, it would ramp up its nuclear program to a level more advanced than before.



President Hassan Rouhani said Trump expected Tehran to quit the deal after the US withdrawal, but Tehran had refused to follow the plan in trying to save the deal with remaining signatories. "Trump played his first card, but miscalculated the second move," Rouhani was quoted as saying by the ISNA agency.





