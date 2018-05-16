Everton sack manager Allardyce

Moyes departs West Ham despite keeping them up

Sam Allardyce was sacked as manager of Everton on Wednesday after just six months in charge despite guiding the Premier League club away from relegation danger to a mid-table finish.



The former England manager, 63, was brought in as Ronald Koeman's replacement in November, but his rudimentary style of play has proved deeply unpopular with fans of the Merseyside club.



Former Watford and Hull City manager Marco Silva is the favorite to take over and could complete the move to Goodison Park six months after the club failed to prize him away from Vicarage Road.



Despite signing an 18-month deal, Allardyce appeared resigned to his fate after Sunday's 3-1 defeat at former club West Ham, during which Everton supporters called for his sacking.



Allardyce last month dismissed a survey sent to supporters asking them to grade his performance out of 10 as a mistake on the part of the club's marketing director, who he said does not "understand" how soccer works.



Allardyce, whose previous clubs include Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Crystal Palace, landed his dream job with England in 2016 but that turned sour after only one match, with Allardyce stepping down following a newspaper sting.



Everton were unwilling to pay a reported compensation fee of 15 million pounds ($20 million) wanted by Watford for Silva when Koeman was sacked.



However, Silva himself was then dismissed by Watford in January with the Hornets citing disruption caused by Everton's "unwarranted approach" for a major dip in form.



A change in manager could also affect Wayne Rooney's future at the club.



England's all-time top scorer had reportedly agreed terms on a 12.5 million pound move to DC United in Major League Soccer last week. Rooney had seen his involvement limited under Allardyce, but could be convinced to stay at his boyhood club by a new regime.



Also on Wednesday, Premier League club West Ham said ­David Moyes has left following the end of his short-term contract.



The 55-year-old former Everton and Manchester United boss arrived at the London Stadium in November, with the sole objective of ensuring the Hammers' top-flight status, which he achieved.



Joint Chairman David Sullivan said the club, who finished 13th in the Premier League, aim to appoint a "high-caliber" successor within the next 10 days.





