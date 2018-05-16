Blacklist proposed to target and punish Taiwan separatists

Any stubborn and wrongheaded supporters of "Taiwan independence" will be condemned by the people and punished by history, said An Fengshan, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council in Beijing on Wednesday, in response to the suggestion of a blacklist being composed for Taiwan separatists.



Bringing only catastrophe to Taiwan compatriots, "independence" will eventually reach a dead end, An said.



An's remarks came after a Chinese WeChat social media account user suggested publishing a list of Taiwan separatists to enable their punishment, with their names being added to an international wanted list.



"Taiwan independence" separatists would never hide from what they did and said, An said, adding that "any obsessive and obstinate separatist will receive condemnation from the people and punishment from history."



The spokesman's remarks were "warnings and a deterrent to Taiwan secessionist forces," said Yang Lixian, a specially appointed researcher at Beijing-based Research Center on Cross-Strait Relations.



"If the list does exist, it may be made by some civilians with an eagerness for reunification."



"Two sides of Taiwan Straits are one family" is the mainstream public opinion of Taiwan compatriots, which reflects their wish of development in Taiwan and of cross-Straits ties, Yang added.

