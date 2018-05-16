Italy’s 5-Star, League parties rattle markets with radical debt proposals

Italy's two anti-system parties are floating radical ideas to free up billions of euros for tax cuts and welfare, including asking the European Central Bank (ECB) to forgive debt, in a bid to clinch a government deal after 2-1/2 months of stalemate.



Late on Tuesday, a draft coalition program for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League leaked. In it, the parties said they planned to ask the ECB to forgive 250 billion euros ($296 billion) of debt purchased under the euro zone central bank's quantitative easing (QE) program.



The news drove up Italian bond yields and the cost of insuring Italy's debt against default, before Claudio Borghi, the League's economics chief, told Reuters the request for debt forgiveness was never in an official draft of their program. After Borghi's comments, yields fell slightly but remained above Tuesday's levels.



Instead of debt forgiveness, the parties want the European Union not to account for bonds bought by the ECB under QE when calculating a country's official debt levels for the purposes of the EU's Stability Pact, Borghi said.



The ECB holds a total of about 2.4 trillion euros of government bonds under the QE program. The central bank had no immediate comment.



Despite Borghi's comments, Italy's five-year credit default swaps were up 5 basis points to their highest levels since the end of March. Italy's stock market dropped about half a percentage point.



The 39-page draft, obtained by Huffington Post Italia, reflected the difficulties the two pre-election rivals face in finding the resources needed to pay for promises they made to their voters during the campaign.



Italy already has an enormous debt worth more than 130 percent of annual output.





