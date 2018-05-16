President Xi meets with North Korean visiting friendship group

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with a visiting friendship group of North Korea
's Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) led by Pak Thae-song, member of the Political Bureau and vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee.
The delegation includes party secretaries of all of North Korea's provinces and cities.
Xi, also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), said their visit is an important communications occasion between the CPC and the WPK, which is a result of his two meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
in Beijing and Dalian.
China supports the improvement of inter-Korean relations, North Korea-US dialogue and peninsula denuclearization, Xi told the delegation. China supports North Korea's economic development and improvement in people's livelihood, and will back North Korea's development path that is suitable for its own situations, Xi said.
Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.
Xinhua