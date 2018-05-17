US Senate panel advances Gina Haspel to lead CIA

The US Senate Intelligence Committee voted on Wednesday in favor of Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's pick to be the next CIA director, despite her ties to the agency's past controversial interrogation program.



The Senate panel voted 10-5 in a closed session to approve the nomination. The result was expected after two of the panel's seven Democratic members joined its eight Republicans in supporting Haspel.



The full Senate is expected to vote on her nomination as early as this week.

