Procuratorial office set up for Sanjiangyuan environmental protection

An office has been established in northwest China's Qinghai Province to deal with environmental protection cases in the Sanjiangyuan area.



The office was set up by the Yushu City People's Procuratorate to handle criminal cases related to environmental damage and pollution in this area.



Sanjiangyuan means "the source of three rivers," referring to the Yangtze, Yellow, and Lancang (Mekong) rivers. The environment has been damaged by human activity such as overgrazing.



In 2017, an environmental court was established in Qinghai to handle environmental protection-related cases in the area.

