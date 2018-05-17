Bulgarian gov't proposes buying 150 armored vehicles, 16 military jets

The Bulgarian government here on Wednesday proposed the purchase of 150 armored vehicles and 16 fighter jets in a bid to modernize the national army.



The 150 armored vehicles would be used for the assembly of three battalion battle groups, the government said in a statement.



The 12-year project with estimated value of 1.464 billion BGN (889 million US dollars), also includes the purchase of systems and additional equipment, as well as training of the staff, the statement said.



Under the project, the 16 jets would be bought in two stages.



During the first stage, which was financially secured with 1.8 billion BGN, no less than eight combat aircraft would be acquired, it said.



This money would cover the acquisition of the aircraft and their weapons, as well as the ground handling, training, and initial integrated logistic support over a period of three years, the statement added.



Bulgaria, a NATO member since 2004, still heavily relies on Soviet-made weapons.

