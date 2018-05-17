China, Serbia vow enhanced cooperation through Belt and Road, 16+1

China and Serbia should step up pragmatic cooperation through the Belt and Road
initiative and through the "16+1" cooperation mechanism between China and Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries, officials from both sides have agreed.
Cao Jianming, vice-chairperson of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, during his visit in Serbia on May 14-16, met with Speaker of National Assembly of Serbia Maja Gojkovic, Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabic, and Serbia's Republic Public Prosecutor Zagorka Dolovac.
During the meetings, Cao noted that recent years have seen a high-level development of China-Serbia ties, marked by frequent exchange of high-level visits, solid political mutual trust and fruitful achievements in various areas of cooperation between both countries.
Cao expressed hope that the two sides, within the framework of Belt and Road Initiative and the China-CEE cooperation mechanism, would further align their development strategies, expand pragmatic cooperation and step up exchanges of both countries' legislative bodies, so as to further promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
The Serbian side expressed willingness to actively participate in the Belt and Road construction and the "16+1" cooperation and to boost mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields. The Serbian parliament is also ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China's National People's Congress with an aim to promote bilateral ties.